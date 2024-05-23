Britney Spears on becoming a 'better person' after mental breakdown

Britney Spears sparks mental health concerns after huge fight with boyfriend

Britney Spears has recently opened up about becoming a better person amid her mental health concerns.



Taking to Instagram on May 22, the pop singer posted a video of herself wearing a sequin outfit while taking mirror selfies.

In the caption, the Toxic crooner wrote, "Majestic teachings — The word of the week for me is Intention."

Reflecting on her inner self, Britney stated, "What are your intentions???"

"I wanna be a better person and be more gentle in the way I speak to myself!!!" added the 42-year-old.

The singer sparked mental health troubles after she was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California earlier this month.



The source spilled to OK! magazine that the songstress had "turned to drugs".



However, Britney rejected the allegations, claiming she's just fine.

On May 6, the mom-of-two took to Instagram and said, "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed! Either way, some thing actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery."

"But I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there!"

Britney, who is dating Paul Richard Soliz, explained she's a "grown up woman, who is actually very naive" at times but she's doing fine.

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot! No breakdown! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas... I don’t feel loved... I feel mistreated," she stated.