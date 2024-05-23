Jessica Biel explains why she and Justin Timberlake move away from LA

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from Los Angeles: Here's why

Jessica Biel has recently explained why she decided to move away from Los Angeles with husband Justin Timberkale and their children.

During an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa on May 22, the Total Recall star reflected on her family's decision to keep her children away from spotlight.

Jessica, who shares two sons, with husband Justin said, "I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids," as she referred to fans and paps.

"It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state," continued the 42-year-old.

The Summer Catch actress stated, "You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore."

Jessica revealed she and Justin's acting career has "this major public facing element," adding, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends."

Interestingly, the Stealth actress opened up that she and her husband wanted their children to make the decision whether they want to live a life in the limelight or not.

"And I know this very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality," noted the author and actress.

Jessica added, "I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic. It's just our family choice."