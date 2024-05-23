Paris Hilton opens up on being a 'strict mom' to her children

Paris Hilton shares she won't be giving smartphones to her kids at such young age

Paris Hilton has recently admitted she's going to be the strict mother to her kids when it comes to social media.



Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival on May 21, the reality star revealed she won't be giving smartphones to her kids anytime soon.

Paris said, "I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that."

"So I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while because I think it’s just…some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age and there’s just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to," explained the 43-year-old who shares two young kids with Reum.

Paris added, "So I never thought I would say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom."

Earlier in March, the television personality opened up that she "just wants" her children "to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving".

"I just want my children just to shared. That's something that's really important to me," she continued.

Paris stated, "And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone's just so busy on their phones."

"So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am," noted the reality star.