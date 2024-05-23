Jennifer Lopez ignores question about Ben Affleck at Atlas premiere

Jennifer Lopez casually seemed to focus more on work than her ruptured relationship.



Lopez, 54, on Wednesday, May 22, was in Mexico City promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas when a reporter asked her a personal question rather than a work-related one.

"Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumours?" the anonymous reporter asked in a room full of stunned press. "What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?"

The Marry Me star's costar, Simu Liu, immediately intervened. "Okay we're not doing that," Liu said. "Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you."

Subsequently, Lopez inclined forward to address the reporter directly, saying, "You know better than that."

"C'mon, don't come in with that energy, please," Liu added.

"If I could just end on one thing," Liu continued. "Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss."

Lopez concluded the press conference with a witty remark in Spanish, saying, "Gracias. Nadie me preguntó nada en español, pero okay" ("Thank you. No one asked me anything in Spanish, but okay").

She playfully blew a kiss and smiled, eliciting laughter from the attendees. The singer-actress has been actively promoting her latest sci-fi film on streaming platforms amidst a challenging period in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

According to People magazine, their marriage is currently "not in the best place." The couple, who got married in June 2022, has been living apart due to marital issues, as confirmed by other sources.