Serena Williams gets candid about postpartum weight loss journey in new video

Serena Williams offers insight into her postpartum weight loss journey: Video

Serena Williams has recently reflected on her postpartum weight loss journey in a new video.



Taking to Instagram on May 22, the Grand Slam champion posted a clip in which she could be seen trying on the denim skirt, which she first showed fans in January 2024.

"Back by popular demand," said the 42-year-old.

Serena stated, "I am going to try on my skirt again to see if it’s any closer than it was four weeks ago. Really it’s been about six weeks."

"Honestly, I feel like it’s gonna fit the same because I’ve been gym-ing a lot but I don’t know if the needle is moving,'" she remarked.

Serena continued, "Can’t say I’m happy about this."

The tennis star tried to pull the maxi skirt over her hips, however, she noted that that she’s "made progress".

"It’s getting there. Before it was like down here… it’s like an inch higher," added Serena.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Ok everyone, I have been working my off! Let’s see what happens with my jean skirt. Can I fit it yet? Check it out!"

Serena's fans and followers dropped encouraging remarks in the comment section.



"Good job! It’s a marathon not a sprint," said one user.

Another mentioned, "You look amazing after two kids we all struggle to lose weight."

"Love how real you are!" added a third user.

Meanwhile, the athlete shared her goal of fitting into the skirt earlier this year in an IG post as she captioned it, "The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1)."