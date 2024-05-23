Khloé Kardashian feels relieved about ex Tristan Thompson's return

Khloé Kardashian said to be relieved after knowing that her ex Tristan Thompson has made its return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Kardashian, 39, caught up with her ex on The Kardashians' season 5, which aired on May 23, as he prepared to return to Cleveland, Ohio.

She compared the NBA player to a "bird leaving the nest" in a talk with cameras, joking that she hoped he wouldn't return to Los Angeles "anytime soon."

"I feel like the past couple years have been — I don't know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life," the Good American founder, 39, explained. "And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal."

While Khloé was spending time apart from 33-year-old Tristan, she revealed that she was excited to be "taking time for me."

"I'm not doing anything special. I'm not doing anything different," she continued. "But I just want to be in the moment more, I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."