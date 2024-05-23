Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looks unrecognisable in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shares first look from The Smashing Machine set

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who began filming The Smashing Machine on May 21, plays the role of a WWE wrestling star, Mark Kerr in the movie, a real-life fellow wrestler and former two-time UFC heavyweight champion who rose to fame in the 90s.



Recently, the movie just released the first on-set picture of the actor, and he looks unrecognisable.

Titled after Kerr’s nickname in the octagon, movie, features Johnson in the lead role, where he looks incredibly different, with short hair instead of his signature bald head, and no tattoos.

Johnson shared the picture on his Instagram account in a post, with the caption, "First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @therock and Emily Blunt."

The actor can be seen seated in a corner of the ring and talking to two men during a fight, while the MMA fighter's then-girlfriend, portrayed by his former Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, is standing beside the ring in the picture.

According to Variety, the movie is being directed by Benny Safdie and is going to be based both on Kerr's career successes and personal life and struggles, specially his addiction to painkillers in the past.

Kerr, 55, who is nowadays retired from professional fighting since 2010, is a co-writer of The Smashing Machine.