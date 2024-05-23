Hugh Jackman recalls Ryan Reynolds pitched him the idea of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman reveals why he said yes to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie

Hugh Jackman has recently recalled Ryan Reynolds pitched him the idea of bringing Deadpool and Wolverine together.



Speaking to Fandango, Hugh, who reprises his X-Men superhero role in Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed he agreed to star opposite Ryan even before talking to his agent.

"I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan," said the 55-year-old.

Hugh shared he was done playing the superhero after his character was killed off in 2017’s Logan.

"For Deapdool and Wolverine to come back together. I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done," stated the Prisoners star.

Hugh continued, "But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, 'Those two characters together.'"

"I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew," explained The Prestige actor.

Hugh disclosed, "I rang Ryan. And I just said, Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one."

"I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie,'" he added.

Meanwhile, Hugh and Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres on July 26.