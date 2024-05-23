Hugh Jackman recalls Ryan Reynolds pitched him the idea of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman has recently recalled Ryan Reynolds pitched him the idea of bringing Deadpool and Wolverine together.
Speaking to Fandango, Hugh, who reprises his X-Men superhero role in Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed he agreed to star opposite Ryan even before talking to his agent.
"I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan," said the 55-year-old.
Hugh shared he was done playing the superhero after his character was killed off in 2017’s Logan.
"For Deapdool and Wolverine to come back together. I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done," stated the Prisoners star.
Hugh continued, "But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, 'Those two characters together.'"
"I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew," explained The Prestige actor.
Hugh disclosed, "I rang Ryan. And I just said, Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one."
"I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie,'" he added.
Meanwhile, Hugh and Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres on July 26.
Kim Kardashian is not happy with how sister Khloe Kardashian is living her life
Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of band Train was found dead in shower
Britney Spears reflects on majestic teachings in a new social media post
Katy Perry to debut in Peppa Pig's three-part series as Ms. Leopard
Jessica Biel reflects on her family's decision on Kelly Ripa show
Serena Williams talks about fitting into her denim skirt amid weight loss journey