Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Andrew McCarthy share '80s Brat pack secrets

Andrew McCarthy and Brat Pack reunite in Hulu's 'Brats' documentary trailer.

Hulu released the trailer for the documentary Brats on Wednesday, offering a nostalgic look back at the iconic 1980s Brat Pack.

In a first look shared with People, Andrew McCarthy, reflects on the legendary group of actors that dominated the era, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and Ally Sheedy, all of whom starred in box-office hits and the 1985 coming-of-age classic St. Elmo's Fire.

The documentary features intimate interviews with several of the actors, filmed at their homes.

Highlights include Emilio Estevez expressing a desire to clear the air with McCarthy, Demi Moore discussing her deep commitment to "St. Elmo's Fire," Rob Lowe addressing the pressures of fame, and Andrew McCarthy revealing to Ally Sheedy that he had a crush on her, eliciting a nervous giggle from Sheedy.

The documentary promises a heartfelt exploration of the Brat Pack's enduring legacy.

"Making 'BRATS' was that rare opportunity to dive back into the frozen past and bring it up into the living present," said Andrew McCarthy in a statement.

Following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, BRATS will be available on Hulu starting June 13.

The documentary also features appearances by Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton. It includes footage from iconic films such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Back to the Future.

In one of the film's highlights, McCarthy asks Emilio Estevez, why he agreed to a reunion after years of avoiding Brat Pack discussions.

"I turned everything down," Estevez admits, but he agreed to participate because McCarthy reached out.

"It was time that we clear the air on a couple of things," Estevez explains.