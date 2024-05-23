Chaka Khan's daughter slams Diddy for disrespecting her mother

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly yelled and screamed at Chaka Khan

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing fresh allegations as Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan, has publicly called him out.

According to People Magazine, on Tuesday, May 21, Indira seized the opportunity to express her frustrations with the disgraced music mogul in the comments section of his apology video on Instagram.

"I’m glad this is happening to you," wrote Chaka’s 51-year-old daughter before detailing an incident involving the 54-year-old rapper and her mother.

"You got in my mother’s face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic," she recounted,

Indira further revealed that when her brother, Damien Holland, 45, who was 19 at the time, tried to intervene, Diddy’s security guards allegedly "jumped" on him.

For the unversed, Diddy posted the apology video on Sunday, May 19, acknowledging his "inexcusable" behaviour after a video from 2016 surfaced, showing him physically abusing, kicking and punching his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

In the apology video, Diddy expressed his "disgust" with his actions and mentioned that he has sought professional help through therapy and rehab and is committed to being a better person.