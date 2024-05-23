Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to voice new characters in Peppa Pig wedding special

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom join Peppa Pig.

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are set to make their debut in one of the world's most beloved animated series, Peppa Pig.

The couple will voice brand-new characters in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

The special, titled Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, will air in a three-part series starting May 25, exclusively on Milkshake.



Orlando will take on the role of Mr. Raccoon, a jeweler who assists Mr. Bull and Ms. Cow as they prepare for their wedding, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this star-studded addition to the iconic British cartoon.

Both wrapped up their voice work for Peppa Pig ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, an ongoing effort by actors to secure fair contracts from Hollywood's studios and streaming platforms.

Hasbro had previously announced Perry's involvement in a special episode last year.

"We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in PEPPA PIG!" remarked Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment.

Perry is set to make her debut in a three-part series of the British cartoon, portraying the character Ms. Leopard, a friendly neighborhood dressmaker.

"As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," added Dumont, alluding to Perry's daughter Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.