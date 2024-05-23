The Masked Singer Season 11 winner: Who is ‘High School Musical’ alum?

The Masked Singer Season 11 won by A High School Musical alum

A High School Musical alum came out on top to win The Masked Singer Season 11.



Goldfish and Gumball faced each other in the end of the competition, during the Fox competition series' May 22 season finale, after battling for the title of top singing star and outlasting 14 other mystery celebrities with their vocal power.

Gumball reflected on what the competition meant for him and how it helped him become newly self-aware.

"The experience has been unreal and it's been wonderful to show what I am capable of musically," the actor shared with the judges. "I've been on TV for almost two decades non-stop, and yet being here, I feel like I've finally gotten to show who I really am."

Goldfish had similar thoughts.

"I have loved being able to swim into new territories as the golden girl on this stage," she admitted.

"As a little girl I was never really great at expressing myself. It's not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery and being here I've been able to express myself so freely."

"I come from a working class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there's no reason I should have made it," Goldfish continued.

"But I'm proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything."

Following that, each candidate gave two last performances for the audience.

Fans were treated to stunning renditions of Latch (Sam Smith and Disclosure) and Renegade (Styx) by Gumball, and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Elton John) and Heart of Glass (Blondie) by Goldfish, who performed with great panache.

Goldfish ended up becoming the winner of season 11 of the series, and to everyone’s surprise, she was revealed to be former Disney star and High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.

"It's honestly the most incredible thing ever," Hudgens said of her Masked Singer experience.

