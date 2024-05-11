Cillian Murphy’s horror movie ‘28 Years Later’ release date revealed

'28 Years Later': Sony reveals release date for spine chilling horror movie

Cillian Murphy's upcoming spine-chilling horror film will be creeping on the big screens next year.



Sony Pictures announced on Friday that the third instalment of Danny Boyle's 28 film series named 28 Years Later will be released in summer 2025.



The movie is a sequel to the 2007 film 28 Weeks Later and the 2002 film 28 Days Later and is directed by Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

Previously, rumours suggested that Boyle and Garland intended for this instalment to serve as the start of a new trilogy.



Original producers Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice will return, as well as Murphy as executive producer. Bernie Bellew will also join the ensemble.

In the first movie, Murphy played the role of a bicycle courier who found that a highly contagious virus had taken over the world, turning everyone into ferocious killers. In the second movie, two brothers searched for a picture of their mother while the military worked to keep London safe from the virus.

The first movie revived the zombie horror subgenre, which helped drive box office support for the next two decades of gory, post-apocalyptic entertainment featuring eating brains.

The Walking Dead, Zombieland, World War Z, Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, and his most recent Army of the Dead all traced back to 28 Days. However, the plot specifics of the third instalment are still unclear.

The movie will be released in theatres on June 20, 2025.