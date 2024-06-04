Cheryl Burke calls Dancing with the Stars ‘an arranged marriage’

Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars

Cheryl Burke is afraid of developing feelings for her dance partner on Dancing with the Stars, and that’s why she thinks it’s better to be single while being on the show.



“Be single if you do Dancing With the Stars, that’s all I’m saying,” she advised while laughing on Friday’s episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast.

The DWTS' ex-pro-performer got candid on how participants often get romantically attached with their partners because of how much time they spend together.

“It’s an arranged marriage. It’s very much an arranged marriage. Seriously, it is black and white –– you either love each other or hate each other for real, and believe me there’s no grey [area],” she continued.

Burke, 40, also detailed that the partners spend around “8 hours a day, 7 days a week together” for up to three months.

“It’s so intimate, and you’re stuck with this person. Like, you better try and make it work at least, but yeah it’s really, you get close in so many ways.”

“These celebrities are so vulnerable because in order to succeed, you have to strip it all down, and that alone. I bet you most of these married celebrities have never even done that with their wives,” she added.

However, Burke also made clear that show may not always proof to be the most “romantic” environment for some of the participants because the scores often affected the energy between the couples.

“If you get low scores, you don’t like each other, you blame one another, but if you have success on the show, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the best, you’re the best!'” she said.