Prince Harry's pal breaks silence amid royal invitation drama

Prince Harry's friend Hugh Grosvenor has issued a cryptic statement amid reports of Prince Harry's refusal to attend his wedding at Chester Cathedral on June 7.

Prince George and Prince Archie's godfather Grosvenor will marry Olivia Henson in front of 400 people, including Prince William, who will reportedly serve as an usher for the wedding.



The much-anticipated event has been billed as the society wedding of the year and will see the UK's richest man under 40 tie the knot in a grand ceremony.



The Duke of Sussex is said to be not attending the lavish event despite previously being a very good friend of the groom as he has reportedly declined an invite.



While visiting the wedding venue, the Duke of Westminster talked to media about receiving "support" from certain people in the run up to the big day, which has left people wondering if this is a sly dig at Harry.

"I think next time we're in here will be slightly more nerve-wracking, but I'm unbelievably excited. I just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for," Grosvenor told Town & County.



"I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city. It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."



Grosvenor reportedly wanted the Sussexes at the wedding, but they declined as it would risk overshadowing it.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness," according to The Sunday Times.



It is to mention here that Harry and Grosvenor used to be incredibly close, travelling Africa together and attending each other's birthday parties. Grosvenor is even the godfather to Harry and Meghan's eldest son Prince Archie.