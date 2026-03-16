Elton John AIDS Foundation holds remarkable 2026 Oscar charity for noble cause

The 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party gathered Hollywood’s elite for glamor as well as purpose.

Held at West Hollywood Park, the foundation raised a staggering 10.6 million dollar to fuel the global fight to end the AIDS epidemic.

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The evening was co-hosted by Elton John and David Furnish alongside Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

The night’s musical highlight featured a raw, unfiltered performance by double-platinum British artist Lola Young.

Fresh off her Grammy and BRIT wins, Young performed tracks from her third studio album, I'm Only F**king Myself, including her hit Messy.

"Elton, David, and the Foundation are all about celebrating who you really are," Young said, emphasizing the responsibility of everyone to advocate for LGBTQ+ communities and those still affected by HIV.

Elton John agreed, praising Young as "bold, brilliant, and completely herself" amidst a legendary night for British talent.

It was reported that the fundraising reached a high during an auction that was led by Lydia Fenet.

The centerpiece was an original artwork titled Tiny Dancer by Jack Coulter. Coulter, who experiences synesthesia, translated sound into color while Elton John performed a rare, solo piano rendition of the classic song.

Other high-profile auction items included, Dua Lipa’s custom Jean Paul Gaultier corset, a pair of Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas engraved with Elton and David’s signatures and a private dinner with the hosts themselves.

The event drew a massive guest list, including Zoe Saldaña, Dua Lipa, RuPaul, Melissa McCarthy, and Donatella Versace.

Despite the glamour, the message remained urgent. Foundation CEO Anne Aslett reminded attendees that "someone dies of AIDS-related causes every minute," assuring that funds will be used to combat stigma and declining global funding.