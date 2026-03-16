Zendaya adds fuel to Tom Holland wedding rumors with subtle move at 2026 Oscars
Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have married each other in secret
Zendaya just made a subtle move that sparked rumours even more that she is married to beau Tom Holland.
The Spider-Man actress caught everyone’s attention at the 2026 Oscars with her ring stack when she stepped on the Dolby Theater stage presenting alongside Robert Pattinson.
Zendaya accessorized her one-shoulder floor-length brown-coloured gown with sparkling jewelry as she presented the Best Director honor to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.
As she rocked earrings and a Rolex watch that were decked in diamonds, her rings stole the show specifically what might be her gold wedding band amid rumors of her nuptials to Holland.
At the Actor Awards, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed that she secretly tied the knot with her Spider-Man costar.
Naturally, the news spread on the internet like wildfire since there has been no official update since their engagement.
At the Oscars, however, Roach didn't spill any info on his previous admission on Zendaya, who cheekily announced she got engaged to Holland at the 2025 Golden Globes by showing up with her engagement ring.
In a conversation with Etalk, the stylist was asked if he could confirm whether Zendaya and Tom Holland were actually married but he avoided the question entirely, saying:
“You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time. So hopefully I can still get them," he replied, completely avoiding the topic all together.”
It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly got engaged in late 2024 and have not made any official comment in regards to their rumoured marriage.
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