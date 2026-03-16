Jessie Buckley becomes first Irish woman to win Oscar: 'Wow'

Jessie Buckley becomes first Irish woman to win Oscar

Jessie Buckley has become the first Irish woman to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars.

The 36-year-old actress won the top honor at the 2026 Academy Awards for her outstanding performance in the historical drama, Hamnet.

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Accepting the trophy, an emotional Jessie said, "Wow. Thank you so much. This is really something. My family, my Irish family, they're all here. Ireland bought them flights."

"Mum, Dad, thank you for teaching us to dream and to never be defined by expectation but to carve from your own passion," she continued.

During her speech, Jessie also thanked her husband and daughter.

“You, Fred, I love you man. I love you. You’re the most incredible dad. You’re my best friend. And I want to have 20,000 more babies with you. I do. I do! she said.

"And Isla, my little girl who is 8 months who has absolutely no idea what is going on, who is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal. And I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can’t to discover life beside you,” added The Bride! actress.

For those unversed, the 2026 Oscar awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.