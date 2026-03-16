Conan O'Brien wraps up 2026 Oscars with Martin Short shout-out: 'We love you'

2026 Academy Awards host Conan O'Brien wrapped up the star-studded ceremony on Sunday with a tribute to comedian Martin Short.

Conan ended this year’s Oscars ceremony from the Dolby Theatre by saying, "It’s been an honor and a joy - we love you, Marty Short - good night."

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The tribute came just days after the tragic death of Martin's daughter, Catherine Hartley Short.

For those unversed, the comedian's daughter was found dead at a home in the Hollywood Hills on February 23. She was 42.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the Short family said in its statement provided to People magazine at that time.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added.

Following the heartbreaking death, a neighbor told Us Weekly that Katherine showed no sign she was struggling with mental health issues before taking her own life.

“Katherine was a private person but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly. She was quite outgoing," a neighbor told the outlet.

“She would always said ‘Hi,'” added the resident. “She was a voracious reader and could talk deeply about the books she’d read."