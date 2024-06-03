Will Prince Louis return to palace balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to join their grandfather King Charles III at the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 15.



Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children may join a small group of fellow members of the royal family on the palace balcony to watch the armed forces planes perform a flypast, the final event of the public celebration of the monarch's birthday.



Royal fans are eagerly waiting to see little Louis, who is known for stealing the show at family events with his funny faces and excited gestures, at the event.

However, it is still to be confirmed by the palace whether the royal children and their mom Kate Middleton will appearance on the famous balcony.



Last year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed off their royal waves as they greeted the crowds gathered along The Mall in London. Prince Louis even did a double-handed wave.

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy, will appear at Trooping the Colour if she feels well enough and receives green light from her doctors.

