Sam Worthington finally reveals how he got lead role in 'Avatar'

Sam Worthington has finally revealed how he got the role in the blockbuster Avatar film franchise.

During an appearance on the latest episode of On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast, the 49-year-old actor shared interesting details about his audition for the 2010 popular film.

“I got this audition, but they wouldn't tell me what the movie was, who the director was. They couldn't tell me anything about it," began Sam.

The Clash of the Titans actor told the podcast host that the lack of information had made him slightly angry.

"I was kind of reluctant, a bit peed off at that, and I was in one of those headspaces anyway about it," he said, adding that he was set even more on edge after the expenses incurred in traveling to auditions.

As a result, the Australian native went into the audition with a less-than-positive attitude, which ultimately helped him secure the role.

"That attitude kind of translated into the performance. I remember the first line was: "Are you Jake Sully?" and it was meant to be, "Yes, ma'am," and I went, "Uh-huh,'" said Sam.

"I had that weird attitude... because I was just a bit annoyed that no one could tell me anything," added the Terminator Salvation star.

It is pertinent to mention that Sam recently reprised his role as Jake Sully in Avatar: Fire and Ash. The third installment of the Avatar series was released in cinemas on December 19, 2025.