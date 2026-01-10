Bradley Cooper's surgery denials make things even worse

Bradley Cooper is reportedly being mocked as plastic surgery rumours continue around his dramatically changed look.

The actor has been nicknamed by critics as "Fakeman" a twist on his A-Team character Faceman, as per Radar Online. Cooper looks noticeably different during his promotional appearances for Is This Thing On?

The source said, "The nickname he's now been given is 'Fakeman' because disguises were literally that character's thing."

"Everyone thinks Bradley's got a new, false face, and he is almost playing another role by suggesting he hasn't," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper addressed the chatter on the SmartLess podcast, but the source noted, "He can try his best to laugh off these rumors, but his nickname has stuck because fans feel the change is obvious."

Furthermore, cosmetic surgeon Gerard Lambe also analyzed Bradley Cooper's appearance and admitted that it could be as a result of plastic surgery.

This comes amid the ongoing chats of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid getting married in 2026.

"Bradley has gone directly to Gigi's family to show his intentions were genuine and ask for their blessing to marry her," the source previously revealed.