David, Victoria Beckham want to mend ties with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz: Source

David and Victoria Beckham want to mend their relationship with eldest son, Brooklyn, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

On Friday, an insider spilled to People magazine that both the former footballer and the fashion designer "have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward."

"David loves his kids," the source said. "They are his everything."

The confidant further told the publication that the pair had tried to make amends with their son and daughter-in-law when the feud allegedly began over the Transformer actress' wedding gown.

"David invited Brooklyn and Nicola to all family occasions or events whether private or public," the source said.

Earlier, on January 8, Daily Mail reported that Brooklyn sent a legal notice to his famous parents, warning them to contact him only via his lawyers.

“David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings," the confidant told the outlet. “That was the only way for them to communicate.”

Last Month, Cruz Beckham claimed that his brother, Brooklyn, had blocked the entire family on Instagram.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son," he said, defending David and Victoria.

"Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I," clarified Cruz.