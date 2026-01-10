Daniel Stern, 'Home Alone' star, cited by police in alleged prostitution sting

Daniel Stern, best known for his role as Marv in the Home Alone franchise, was cited by police in connection with an alleged prostitution sting in Southern California, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reported Friday that Stern, 68, was cited by law enforcement in Ventura County on Dec. 10 during an alleged sting operation at a hotel in Camarillo.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet Stern was issued a citation for soliciting prostitution but was not arrested, booked, or taken into custody.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred during the holiday season, a time when Home Alone typically sees a surge in viewership. Stern has not publicly commented on the allegation.

A citation does not carry the same legal weight as an arrest, and it remains unclear whether prosecutors will file formal charges.

Authorities have not announced whether the case will proceed or be dismissed, and no court date has been scheduled.

Stern has kept a relatively low public profile in recent years. The actor did not attend events marking the 35th anniversary of Home Alone last month.

Speaking to People on December 2, Stern explained his absence, saying, “I don’t leave my farm.”

He added, “It’s no offense to the movie. I’m just … a phone call, Zoom call, I’m in, but… I’m a bit of a homebody.”