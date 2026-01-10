Timothy Busfield faces sexual assault and child abuse charges in New Mexico

Timothy Busfield, an Emmy Award-winning actor and director, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to court records in New Mexico.

The charges stem from alleged misconduct involving child actors during the filming of the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police began investigating Busfield in November 2024 after responding to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where staff raised concerns that the children appeared to have been groomed, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, the children initially told hospital staff they did not disclose sexual contact but said “Uncle Tim” would tickle them on their stomach and legs despite their discomfort.

In later interviews, the children told investigators they were touched inappropriately in their private areas over their clothing while on set, court records say.

Busfield spoke with investigators in November and told police, “I don't remember it… If it happened, I don't remember… But it wouldn't be uncommon for me,” according to court documents.

He also told investigators his family bought the children Christmas gifts and saw them at social gatherings, claiming the children’s mother was seeking revenge after they were not brought back for another season.

Multiple witnesses told police the on-set special education teacher assigned to supervise the children would sometimes “lose sight” of them.

Court documents say Warner Brothers conducted an internal investigation but determined the allegations could not be substantiated.

The affidavit also notes Busfield faced prior sexual assault allegations in 1994 and 2012, though no charges were filed in either case.

As of Friday evening, court records do not indicate Busfield has been arrested.