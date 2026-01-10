Roger Ewing, 'Gunsmoke' actor dies at 83

Gunsmoke actor Roger Ewing has passed away at the age of 83.

His death was confirmed by his family in an obituary with cause of death not revealed. According to the notice, Roger passed away on December 18, 2025.

Best known for his role as deputy marshal Thad Greenwood on the long-running TV western Gunsmoke, Roger, the American film actor first appeared on the series in February 1965 at just 23. He initially played different character before returning as Thad later.

After committing to acting full-time following his college and working as lifeguard, Roger made his first onscreen debut in 1964 in an uncredited role in the film Ensign Pulver.

Notably, the None but the Brave star landed some guest roles on popular shows that same year.

Furthermore, Roger Ewing stepped away from acting in early 1970s to pursue photography, which took him around the world including Mexico, Russia, Europe and the South Pacific.

On the other hand, the actor also got involved in local politics and run for city council in his hometown of Morro Bay later.

It is pertinent to mention that Roger did not marry anyone or had any children of his own. However, he is survived by other family members.