Kate Middleton given green light by doctors to join King Charles on balcony?

Princess Kate's medical team is said to be satisfied with Catherine's progress

Daring Kate Middleton is said to be desperate to join King Charles on the Buckingham Palace's famous balcony along with her husband Prince William and their children.

A palace insider has claimed: "Kate's medical team is satisfied with Catherine's progress as she continues her cancer treatment by focusing on her health."

"The Princess of wales is fully co-operating with her doctors and medical specialists as she wants to get well soon as she's very much excited to come out the cage."

There are speculations that Kate will make surprise appearance on the palace balcony as it won't harm her health or course of the treatment.

However, the insider revealed: "The doctors are yet to allow Kate to return to public eye as they are well aware of her health condition and won't let Catherine take any risk at this stage when she's showing good progress."



Previously, a royal commentator revealed that the future Queen "will appear" at Trooping the Colour as long as she is "feeling well enough".

Kensington Palace has already announced that Kate, who's been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since March, won't take the salute in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards during the King's birthday parade.



However, it is not confirmed whether she would appear on the balcony or not.

Reacting to different reports about Kate's return to the public eye, Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "Look, I think everyone just wants her to feel better and be better. We all miss the grace and kindness she brings to the monarchy, but we really have to leave her alone until she's ready to return herself, but I do.

She added: "I'm with you. I'm praying for her recovery and I miss seeing her. She's gorgeous and she always was. Just a burst of joy."