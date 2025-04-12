Hailey Bieber unveils baby bump hiding technique from ‘last Coachella’

Hailey Bieber shares Coachella 2024 selfie

Hailey Bieber is proving that even a baby bump can blend in with the Coachella crowd—if you know how to style it just right.

On April 11, the Rhode founder gave fans a little fashion flashback by sharing a photo from her Coachella 2024 outfit—one that came with a hidden surprise.

In the picture, Hailey is seen rocking an oversized New York Giants jacket, casually opened to reveal a then-secret baby bump.

She captioned the photo with a simple and cheeky nod, “last Coachella.”

Turns out, at the time, the mom-to-be was still keeping her pregnancy under wraps. When she originally posted a snap of the same outfit during last year’s festival, she made sure to keep things cryptic, expertly concealing her bump under the jacket.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Just a few weeks later, Hailey and husband Justin Bieber went public with the big news in May 2024. Fast forward to August, and the couple officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.

Now, Hailey’s heading back to the desert in full mom mode—and bringing her business flair along for the ride. The model and beauty entrepreneur shared a sneak peek of a fun Coachella 2025 collaboration between her skincare line Rhode and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

The collab? A chic, desert-ready vending machine doling out Hailey’s fan-favorite peptide lip tints and mini bottles of Kendall’s tequila.

Talk about hydration and celebration in one booth.

And yes, Justin and Hailey are indeed back in festival action this year.

The couple was spotted holding hands around Palm Springs and seen picking up their Coachella credentials a day before weekend one kicked off.