Hilaria Baldwin believes Kris Jenner can help save her ‘reality show’

Hilaria Baldwin has recently turned to Kris Jenner for advice to save her family reality show from disaster.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Hilaria's crying the blues to Kris hoping she'll help.”

“Hilaria had such high hopes for The Baldwins,” said an insider.

The source noted, “She was inspired by what the Kardos were doing, but the debut was a disappointment, the critics hate it and are being so mean, and they're losing viewers.”

The Baldwins, which premiered on February 23 on TLC, was slammed by critics, calling it “dreadful”.

After criticism, an insider revealed that Hilaria took to momager Kris for some tips to make their reality show a hit among critics and viewers.

“Hilaria follows all the Kardashians and likes all their posts, and is literally glued to their show,” explained an insider.

The source remarked, “Now she feels that Kris is the only one who could possibly save her show.”

Hilaria is fortunate as Kris was fond of Alec and considered him a “very good actor”.

However, another source added that Hilaria “has a huge task ahead to keep this sinking ship afloat – especially since she didn't win any admirers for lashing out at Alec in public”.

“Hilaria snaps at Alec in public and in private, but she's sweet as honey to people she really respects – and Kris easily falls into that category,” concluded an insider.