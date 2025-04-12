Bella Thorne exposes Mickey Rourke’s disturbing behaviour on set

Bella Thorne, stunning actress who is best known for her bold aura and hits like Shake It Up, has recently gave fans a peek behind the curtain, revealing the “worst experience of her life” while working with Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke.

On Friday, the 27-year-old actress shared the struggles and tension she faced while filming the thriller 'Girl.'

Bella claimed that during filming, Mickey accidentally injured her by repeatedly smashing a metal grinder into her crotch instead of her knees, leaving her bruised.

She posted a screenshot of an article about the actor being warned on Celebrity Big Brother for his homophobic remarks, captioning it: "This f***ing dude. GROSS."

"I had to work with this man - In a scene Where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back.

"He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again," she added.

The singer and actress went on sharing: "I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Bella Thorne, who rose to fame as a child star, later made waves with her fearless attitude and outspokenness personality in the industry.