Taylor Armstrong, ‘RHOBH’ alum sheds light on abuse by late husband Russell

Taylor Armstrong on abuse by late husband Russell Armstrong

Taylor Armstrong is bravely speaking out about the darkest moments of her past, opening up in raw detail about the abuse she endured during her marriage to her late husband, Russell Armstrong.

In an upcoming episode of Hollywood Demons on Investigation Discovery, airing April 14, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revisits some of the most harrowing experiences of her life—including a terrifying moment by the pool that almost turned deadly.

“Russell, he left, and this couple, they were very close to me and were very aware of what was going on,” Taylor, 53, recounted in the episode, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“The man said, ‘We’ll help you get out of this because this is not okay, and we’re really worried for you.’ Well, Russell was hiding around the side of the house and heard everything.”

Then, in a chilling turn, she described the moment that followed.

“He came flying into the backyard. He threw me in the pool. He grabbed the man, knocked all of his teeth out, and he jumped in the pool and he was trying to hold me under the water. I thought he was going to drown me.”

The reality star, who has become a vocal advocate for domestic violence survivors, didn’t stop there. She went on to share another instance of abuse that unfolded over something as simple as dinner for Russell’s children.

“Once [Russell’s sons from a previous relationship] were visiting us and I made them a pizza,” Taylor said.

“He came into the house, grabbed me by the throat and put me against the wall. He said, ‘If you ever serve my kids a pizza without a vegetable again, I’ll kill you.’”

Russell Armstrong died by suicide in 2011.

Since then, Taylor has continued to speak candidly about the trauma she faced, using her story to shed light on the silent suffering many experience behind closed doors.