Nick Lachey reveals auditioning role for ‘groundbreaking’ series in 2000s

Nick Lachey on auditioning for 'Entourage'

Nick Lachey came this close to living the Hollywood dream—on TV, at least.

During a nostalgic chat on the April 10 episode of the Throwbacks podcast, the 98 Degrees frontman revealed he once auditioned for a role on the hit HBO series Entourage.

]“That show was so groundbreaking,” Nick told co-host Jerry Ferrara, who of course played the lovable Turtle throughout all eight seasons and the 2015 follow-up film.

“I actually auditioned for that show.”

Although Nick didn’t name the exact role, Jerry didn’t need long to figure it out.

“You auditioned to play Vince, didn’t you?” he guessed, referring to Vincent Chase, the show’s smooth-talking lead, eventually played by Adrian Grenier.

And Jerry didn’t hold back the compliments, telling Nick he would've “been a great Vince.”

Nick, 51, laughed off the what-could-have-been moment, admitting, “It would've been a totally different take on the character.” But he didn’t throw any shade—only praise. “He was perfect,” Nick said of Grenier’s performance.

“That show was so iconic in that moment. Everyone loved it.”

While the Entourage era didn’t quite launch a new acting chapter for Nick, the guy’s been far from camera-shy.

From hosting Netflix’s Love is Blind to other on-screen gigs, he’s carved out his own space in the entertainment world—just with fewer Hollywood mansions and drama-filled pool parties.

Still, fans can't help but wonder what Entourage might’ve looked like with a little Lachey swagger at the center.