Spencer Pratt is still ‘angry’ over L.A. fires

Spencer Pratt months after LA fires

Spencer Pratt is still picking up the emotional pieces three months after wildfires tore through Los Angeles, and no, there’s no Zen garden moment happening just yet.

“It’s not peace — it’s anger,” The Hills alum, 41, told E! News in a segment that aired Wednesday, April 9.

“It’s horrific.”

Back on January 8, Pratt posted harrowing clips of the blaze that destroyed the Pacific Palisades home he shared with wife Heidi Montag, 38, and their two sons, 7-year-old Gunner and 2-year-old Ryker. And if that wasn’t enough heartbreak, his parents also lost their home in the same fire.

“My mom’s crying all day long,” Pratt shared. “I don’t think my mom’s stopped crying.”

Despite the devastation, Spencer isn’t one to sit and sulk. He’s channeling his frustration into fuel for his next chapter.

“I’m so happy for her, but I didn’t do this,” he said of his wife’s recent musical comeback.

“I’ve been hyping Heidi, and now it’s her time to shine.” Her album Superficial soared to No. 1 on iTunes after the fire — proving that even amid ashes, there can still be a spark.

He’s also revving up for his latest TV adventure with Hulu’s Got to Get Out, which drops April 11.

Montag, meanwhile, opened up to PEOPLE about the tough choices she had to make while evacuating their burning home.

“I was literally looking at my closet quickly like, 'What can I grab?'” she said. Following Spencer’s instructions to "grab anything you want to keep," she snagged a pair of jeans, some shoes, and a few essentials for the kids — including their beloved bears.

“I have no photos, I have no memorabilia. Just stuff for the kids. Everything's gone,” she said.

The couple later revealed on Good Morning America that they’re starting over completely — with no home insurance to fall back on after being dropped from their policy, like many Californians facing rising premiums.

“We were ‘house poor’ as they call it,” Heidi explained. “We have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind. So, yeah, we’re definitely counting every dollar that we make.”