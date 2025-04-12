Tom Cruise considers Ana de Armas the perfect ‘Scientology wife’

Tom Cruise is on a mission to win Ana de Armas’ heart and even considers her the perfect Scientology wife.

The Top Gun actor, who’s married three times and dated Hollywood’s big names, reportedly kept his love life low-key over the years.

However, lately Tom was spotted with Ana in London’s Soho’s on Valentine’s Day and one insider revealed that the Hollywood hunk could be seen wooing the Ghosted actress.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned.”

“He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns,” explained an insider.

The source noted that ever since the rumoured couple started spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, “Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance”.

The fact is Tom “sees Ana as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard,” said an insider

Meanwhile, the source added, “The way Tom speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her.”