Tom Cruise considers Ana de Armas the perfect ‘Scientology wife’

Tom Cruise is on a mission to win Ana de Armas’ heart and even considers her the perfect Scientology wife.
The Top Gun actor, who’s married three times and dated Hollywood’s big names, reportedly kept his love life low-key over the years.
However, lately Tom was spotted with Ana in London’s Soho’s on Valentine’s Day and one insider revealed that the Hollywood hunk could be seen wooing the Ghosted actress.
A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned.”
“He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns,” explained an insider.
The source noted that ever since the rumoured couple started spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, “Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance”.
The fact is Tom “sees Ana as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard,” said an insider
Meanwhile, the source added, “The way Tom speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her.”
'Fast Five' star Eva Mendes marks Ryan Gosling’s victory in Stunt Oscar campaign
Prince Harry's worries do not appear to end anytime soon as feud with royal family intensifies
Sam Wrench treated Taylor Swift fans with 2023 concert tour documentary: ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'
Russell T Davies shares insights about Graham Norton's role in all new season
Princess Anne set to represent cancer-stricken brother King Charles at key international event
Prince Harry was stripped of his government-funded protection after he made his royal exit in 2020