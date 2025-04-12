Meagan Good gushes over married life with Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good after marriage

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are serving up some serious newlywed glow—and they’re not keeping it low-key. While chatting with PEOPLE at the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 11, Good, 43, couldn’t stop smiling when asked how married life with the Magazine Dreams star, 35, is going.

Her answer? “Amazing.”

But she’s also honest enough to admit that tying the knot does shift the vibe just a bit.

“It’s immense what it already is. When two people come together, they make the same choice and the same commitment,” she said. “And there’s just something really beautiful about [it].”

The couple, who were first romantically linked in May 2023, managed to keep their marriage under wraps for a while.

Majors let the secret slip while promoting Magazine Dreams on Sherri in March, confirming the two had quietly said “I do.”

Reflecting on their journey, Good shared, “I already felt like I had my person, I know it’s me and him against the world, whatever it may be.”

She calls Majors her “best friend” and says, “And I enjoy him so much.”

The Harlem star is clearly all in for this new chapter.

“I learned so much from him. But I think being husband and wife, you take on a different kind of partnership,” she explained.

“And I think that while the commitment might already be there, it’s a different type of commitment because it’s lifelong, no matter what I’m riding with you [until] the wheels fall off.”

But it’s not just about love and roses. For Good, marriage is also about growth.

“It’s also a commitment to being our best selves,” she said. She pointed out that love often requires navigating different upbringings, backgrounds, and life experiences.

“The choice to love that person in all seasons, which as most of us know, it goes up and down and all around. But the choice to love that person is learning what is [as] close to how God loves us as possible. It’s an unconditional love where there are no conditions.”

Well, almost no conditions.

She added with a laugh, “I won’t deal with ‘something crazy.’” But even in challenges, she sees deeper meaning.

“What is challenging you to understand is how loved you are, what you deserve, and how much God loves you,” Good reflected. “There’s a reflection of that love in marriage because of the level of commitment.”

Before this whirlwind romance with Majors, Good was married to pastor DeVon Franklin. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022, but clearly, she’s found love again—and this time, it’s all about riding together, all gas, no brakes.