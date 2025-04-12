Meghan Trainor hits back at haters with unapologetic confidence

Meghan Trainor, pop star who is known for her hit songs like All About That Bass, is now standing firm and proud about her recent health choices.

The 31-year-old pop star and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, both have turned to Mounjaro, a medication for type 2 diabetes, to help with weight loss.

However, Meghan said that she has no regrets and stands by her decision.

While speaking on the 'Workin’ On It' podcast, the singer and songwriter shared: "We heard more and more of our friends - and even our doctors - were on Mounjaro and Ozempic."

Meghan and Daryl, who have been married since 2018, decided to give the medication a shot after learning it has "fewer risks" compared to other weight-loss options.

The NO hitmaker quipped: "Daryl and I both do everything together."

Despite this, Meghan emphasised that it wasn’t a quick solution, revealing that she still had to put in the effort at the gym to see results.