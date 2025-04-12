Brandon Sklenar reacts to ‘Walmart Glen Powell’ comment

Brandon Sklenar responds to funny troll

Brandon Sklenar is serving charm and comebacks—and the internet is loving it.

The 34-year-old actor was chatting about his new film Drop with co-star Meghann Fahy in a video shared by MTV on Instagram on April 11, when a comment popped up that could’ve been a buzzkill.

A user jokingly dubbed him “Walmart Glen Powell”—but Sklenar wasn’t fazed in the slightest.

With a wink of wit, he fired back: “Who doesn’t love a bargain?”

Naturally, the internet did what it does best—instantly flipping the vibe. The same commenter quickly changed their tune, replying, “Rlly don’t know u from any movies yet but you’ve just gained a supporter.”

Instagram comment section/mtv

While some may still be getting acquainted with Sklenar, his résumé already speaks volumes.

He played a key role in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and made a splash on the big screen in It Ends With Us, starring opposite Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In the romantic drama, Sklenar portrayed Atlas, the childhood friend and lingering love interest of Lively’s character.

Now, he’s back on screen with Fahy in Drop, and if his online energy is anything to go by, audiences can expect plenty of charisma—both on camera and off.