David Beckham gets real about 'biggest challenge' of career

David Beckham, legendary soccer star, recently opened up about the challenges of owning Inter Miami, admitting that it has been the toughest test of his career.

Despite his decades of experience on the field, David revealed that managing the team is a whole different ballgame.

The 49-year-old soccer legend, now president and co-owner of the Miami-based club, admitted that growing the team from scratch has been a tough journey.

He shared with People: "When we first announced it, I thought we’d have the team up and running in a few years."

David’s plans for the club hit several bumps along the way, with delays and setbacks slowing things down. However, he’s now excited about how far the club has come and the progress they’ve made.

He continued, "It’s been the biggest challenge that I’ve had in my career and my business life, but it's been the most rewarding."

David played a key role in bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and he couldn’t be happier to have the soccer legend on his team.