 
close
Saturday April 12, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ellie Goulding breaks down after shocking treatment goes wrong

Ellie Goulding reveals dark side of beauty in rare new photo

By Entertainment Desk
|
April 12, 2025
Ellie Goulding breaks down after shocking treatment goes wrong
Ellie Goulding breaks down after shocking treatment goes wrong

Ellie Goulding, chart-topping singer and songwriter who is best known for her hit Love Me Like You Do, has recently opened up about a painful experience that left fans shocked and concerned.

The 38-year-old artist has been turning heads with her timeless beauty lately. She has shared a few updates on social media, showing off her fresh and radiant look.

In her recent post, Ellie revealed that she was feeling some discomfort after a cosmetic procedure. Despite this, she’s always stood strong against rumours that she uses Botox or fillers, proudly embracing her natural beauty.

On Thursday, The music icon shared a TikTok video showing her getting a laser facial. However, seemingly it was super effective, but it left her skin all red and feeling sore for a while.

The Burn hitmaker captioned: "I give up trying to look snatched."

However, Ellie laughed off the pain, joking that she looked like she'd been "attacked by a laser grill" after the treatment.