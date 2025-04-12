Ellie Goulding breaks down after shocking treatment goes wrong

Ellie Goulding, chart-topping singer and songwriter who is best known for her hit Love Me Like You Do, has recently opened up about a painful experience that left fans shocked and concerned.

The 38-year-old artist has been turning heads with her timeless beauty lately. She has shared a few updates on social media, showing off her fresh and radiant look.

In her recent post, Ellie revealed that she was feeling some discomfort after a cosmetic procedure. Despite this, she’s always stood strong against rumours that she uses Botox or fillers, proudly embracing her natural beauty.

On Thursday, The music icon shared a TikTok video showing her getting a laser facial. However, seemingly it was super effective, but it left her skin all red and feeling sore for a while.

The Burn hitmaker captioned: "I give up trying to look snatched."

However, Ellie laughed off the pain, joking that she looked like she'd been "attacked by a laser grill" after the treatment.