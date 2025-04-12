Lady Gaga hails Bruno Mars as 'once-in-a-Generation' talent

Lady Gaga, chart-topping artist who is best known for her powerful voice and hit like Bad Romance, recently got candid about her admiration for Bruno Mars, calling him "once-in-a-generation artist."

Gaga and Mars teamed up to drop their hit song Die with a Smile in 2024, which went on to win a Grammy.

The 39-year-old singer recently opened up about how much she enjoyed working with the chart-topping singer, calling the experience one of her favourites.

Gaga shared with 'Extra': "He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist.

"We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

However, the music icon dropped her latest album Mayhem in March, and the pop icon shared how much she’s loved the entire experience of putting out fresh music.

With her hit Perfect Celebrity, Gaga opened up about her tricky relationship with fame, calling it "one of the angriest songs" she’s ever written.