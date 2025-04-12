Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ co-star drops hint about exciting cameo

Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ co-star drops exciting hint about possible cameo

Meghan Markle could be making another big comeback her Suits co-star Gabriel Macht reveals exciting new details about the spinoff show, Suits LA.

The original show, which was set in New York, starred Meghan as paralegal Rachel Zane. The Duchess of Sussex left the show after seven seasons as she married Prince Harry, while the legal drama continued on for two more.

Gabriel, who reprised his role as Harvey Specter, sat down for an interview with Extra, sharing a rare update on what to expect from spinoff which sees Stephen Amell take the lead as Ted Black.

“Aaron Korsh, who writes the show, I think he left a couple really sweet Easter eggs that will fulfil some of the fans’ desires for, you know, what's going on in Harvey's life,” the 53-year-old actor told the outlet.

Addressing the curiosity surrounding a Meghan cameo, he remarked “never say never”.

Gabriel also shared that while he didn’t have a chance to watch Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, he only wished her the best.

“All good things for Meghan. I hope she's doing great,” he said.

As for other previous cast members, Gabriel noted that Rick Hoffman will be coming back, noting that the “fans are gonna love that”.

He added, “Patrick [J. Adams] and Sarah [Rafferty] have mentioned that they would love to come back... I’m sure that's gonna happen at some point. I don't know for sure right now, if it's happening this season.”