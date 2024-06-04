Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara dropped ‘Pitt’ before Shiloh

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt also dropped surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt had already dropped her father’s last name months before her younger sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed a lawsuit to alter her name legally.



Zahara, 19, seemed to ditch her father’s last name while identifying herself to celebrate her status as a new member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in November 2023.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said in a resurfaced clip.

“Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s number seven.”

Zahara appeared in the video with her sorority sisters, introducing themselves as Spelman College in Atlanta's newest Mu Pi chapter.

Among the well-known former members of the sorority are Vice President Kamala Harris, Brandy, Wanda Sykes, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The sorority is the first intercollegiate, historically African-American sorority in the entire country.

Angelina, 48, and Brad’s other child Shiloh, 18, also filed a lawsuit to drop her 60-year-old father’s last name recently.

Shiloh put in paperwork to change her name on May 27, which also was her milestone 18th birthday, as she turned an adult. The request’s approval is pending.