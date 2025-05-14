Blake Shelton credits Post Malone for reigniting his creative spark

Blake Shelton revealed the unexpected source of inspiration behind his decision to return to the studio and surprise fans with new music.

A few days after releasing his new album For Recreational Use Only on May 9, the country star stopped by at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday, May 12, he treated the crowd with a live rendition of his hit single Texas, the lead track from For Recreational Use Only, Shelton’s first full-length studio album in seven years.

Before getting started with Texas from his 12-song collection, The Voice judge spilled the beans on getting some creative boost from Post Malone.

"Post Malone kind of got me, a fire lit under me,” Shelton said, referencing their duet Pour Me a Drink. "You know, it’s been four years since I put out a record… And just being around him, you can’t be around that guy without having a good time. He’s just so excited about everything."

"I was like, ‘Man, what am I doing? I need to make a record,'" the Austin hitmaker emphasised that the experience with the 29-year-old American rapper led him back to the studio. "He had me fired up again."

It is pertinent to note that Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, also collaborated on For Recreational Use Only, an album that came to life after Post Malone seemingly gave Shelton the creative push he needed.