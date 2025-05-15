Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz enjoy party as family drama continues

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy AirBnB party

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham were all smiles and sweetness during their night out at Airbnb’s star-packed Experiences & Services launch in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

And while headlines have hinted at some tension on the Beckham family front, these two clearly didn’t get the memo.

The couple was spotted cozying up and making the rounds at the event, where an insider tells Page Six they were “very excitingly” chatting with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and “having a great time.”

In true laid-back style, Brooklyn was seen sipping champagne, while the couple radiated nothing but good vibes.

“They were super personable. Brooklyn was sipping champagne. They were great, and so cute together,” the spy shared. Consider our hearts warmed.

Not ones to be introverts, they also mingled with fellow celebs including Julianne Hough, who was joined by Nina Dobrev and Mandy Moore.

Brooklyn, in particular, seemed extra jazzed about his upcoming Airbnb summer experience, where he’ll be showing off his mixology moves and culinary chops through chef tastings.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Hollywood party without a few famous faces—and a playful vanity-off.

Rob Lowe and Orlando Bloom rolled in together and brought a full dose of charm to the carpet.

“They were taking pictures and going back and forth on who looks hotter. They were like, ‘You’re better looking.’ ‘No, you’re better looking,’” the source added.

Elsewhere, the conversations were just as starry.

Kevin Costner was spotted deep in discussion with Shaboozey and Kevin Hart, while nearby, Christina Aguilera, Chance the Rapper (a fellow Airbnb host), and Doechii kept the energy buzzing.

The guest list was stacked with music, film, and fashion royalty—Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Brooks Nader, and a coordinated Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their presence known.

Also seen lighting up the celebration? Becky G, Shailene Woodley, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, and Airbnb host queen Megan Thee Stallion.