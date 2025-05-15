‘Bridgerton’ will return for Seasons 5, 6 at Netflix after Season 4 in 2026

‘Bridgerton’ gets renewed for Seasons 5, 6 at Netflix after Season 4

Netflix has just doubled down on its love affair with Bridgerton, officially renewing the fan-favorite Regency drama for not just Season 5, but Season 6 as well. And while the countdown to Season 4 may require the patience of a saint — it’s set to arrive in 2026 — the announcement is giving fans plenty to swoon over in the meantime.

The big news broke during Netflix’s upfront presentation to advertisers, where the streaming giant also treated attendees to a sneak peek at Season 4.

In the clip, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) catches sight of Sophie Baek (played by newcomer Yerin Ha) at a masked ball, and — be still, our beating hearts — it's love at first (concealed) glance.

That’s right, Benedict’s love story is officially next in line, bringing the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s beloved eight-book romance series to its halfway point. And yes, with Netflix now committed to six of the planned eight seasons, we’re well on our way to seeing all eight Bridgerton siblings fall hopelessly in love — one extravagant, corset-filled chapter at a time.

Season 3, which released in two parts between May and June 2024, gave us the friends-to-lovers arc of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Previously, Season 2 spotlighted Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in a tension-filled slow burn, while Season 1 began the saga with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), who caused quite the stir in drawing rooms across the land.

Season 4’s cast will bring back many familiar faces, including Bailey, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Julie Andrews (as the ever-watchful narrator Lady Whistledown), and Ruth Gemmell as the loving matriarch Violet Bridgerton.

New additions to the ton include Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, and Katie Leung, who step into the roles of Sophie Baek’s stepsisters and stepmother — Posy Li, Rosamund Li, and the formidable Lady Araminta Gun.