Minnie Driver joins ‘Emily in Paris’ cast for season 5

'Emily in Paris' is getting a royal upgrade. Minnie Driver is officially joining the hit Netflix series for its upcoming fifth season, and she’s bringing a tiara-worthy twist with her.

Netflix confirmed on May 14 that the beloved British actress will step into the stylish world of Paris as Princess Jane, a new character who just so happens to be an old friend of Sylvie (played by the ever-glamorous Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

And yes, Jane married into royalty, which clearly qualifies her for Paris’ high society and possibly the occasional scandal.

Driver broke the news herself in the most Minnie way possible—via Instagram, with a cheeky carousel of photos and captions.

“It’s why I’m in Rome!” she teased, showing off one surprised expression and another pose atop a car.

She added, “Second slide depicts moment of being told what was happening, third slide : ALL THINGS ITALIAN, (you know, except Adidas, but I stand by the wild garlic) I am BEYOND thrilled to be joining this sensational cast and show.”

Turns out this isn't her first brush with the show's star, Lily Collins.

Driver shared a sweet throwback revelation, writing, “Did you know I’ve known the sweet angel that is @lilyjcollins since she was 11? Because her dad: Tarzan (sort of) and Me: Jane.”

Yes, that would be a nod to Disney’s 1999 Tarzan, where Driver voiced Jane and Lily’s dad, Phil Collins, delivered the film’s unforgettable soundtrack.

Of course, season five isn’t all additions.

In April, Camille Razat—aka Emily’s frenemy Camille—announced she’s stepping away from the show.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on April 23, alongside snaps with her castmates.

“It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

With royals arriving and familiar faces saying goodbye, season five is shaping up to be the most dramatic Parisian chapter yet. Let’s just say, the city of love, fashion, and endless drama never disappoints.