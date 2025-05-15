When are Demi Lovato, fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes getting married?

Demi Lovato, fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes getting married

Wedding bells are about to ring for Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, as the couple is reportedly set to say “I do” over Memorial Day weekend, according to TMZ.

While the exact date and dreamy location are still under wraps, love is clearly in the air—and probably some wedding confetti too.

The lovebirds first crossed paths in January 2022 while co-writing the track Substance, and by August of that year, they were publicly a couple.

And if you ask Demi, sparks didn’t just fly—they soared. In a September 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she gushed, “I instantly had a crush.”

She didn’t stop there, either, “I live and breathe for our connection. Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

The romantic momentum didn’t slow down. On December 16, 2023, Jutes popped the big question in what People described as a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t just a proposal—it was the beginning of forever. Lovato later told People in September 2024, “I’d waited [my] whole life for him.”

As for how she feels about her soon-to-be husband?

“It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring,” she said. “It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

Jutes echoed that same laid-back love energy when he told People in October 2024 that they weren’t rushing into wedding planning.

“We're not trying to stress ourselves out,” he shared. “I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged.”

And enjoy they did.

When December 16 rolled around again, the couple marked one year of being engaged—still blissed out and counting down to their big day.