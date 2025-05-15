Jake Shane shares what Taylor Swift ‘once’ said

Jake Shane shares Taylor Swift's advice he love

Jake Shane, better known on TikTok as @octopusslover8, is making waves beyond the For You page—and this time, he’s bringing his Gen Z flair straight to the red carpet.

The 25-year-old content creator and rising actor recently stepped out for the Webby Awards, where he reflected on advice he’d give to his alma mater, Northeastern University, especially after attending its recent graduation to support friend Elliot Grainge, who served as commencement speaker.

Channeling some Taylor Swift-level wisdom, Shane told Us Weekly, “I think it’s similar. I think Taylor Swift said this once, but it was like, ‘If people are talking about something you’re doing or, like, making fun of you, you’re doing something right.’ … I took that to heart.”

Shane, who shot to fame in 2024 with his delightfully unhinged yet historically inspired TikToks, hasn’t slowed down one bit.

Between juggling his Therapuss podcast, his Live With Jake Shane Tour, and an impressive leap into acting, the multihyphenate is clearly in his hustle era.

Speaking of acting, Shane just landed a guest spot on season 4 of Hacks, where he’ll be playing the role of “Social Media Girlie”—a perfect fit, let’s be real.

But getting there wasn’t all instant-viral magic.

“I didn’t get the first role I auditioned for, but then they presented me a second role and I just kept trying,” he told Us Weekly.

“I did everything I could and shout-out [creators] Paul [W. Downs], Lucia [Aniello] and Jen [Statsky]. They are out of this world. Incredible, the whole Hacks team is just amazing. It couldn’t have been a better experience.”

Before the official casting news dropped, Shane had already hinted that something was in the works.

“I really want to get into acting. I just did my first acting thing. It’s not announced yet. It’s small, but it’s really, really, really cool, and I’m really excited about that,” he teased back in March.

“So hopefully that opens more doors. I’m really, really hoping to get into that.”