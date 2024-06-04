Sabrina Carpenter announces new ‘special’ album and release date

Sabrina Carpenter has got a new Short n’ Sweet album for fans coming out soon.



“Short n’ Sweet. MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!,” Carpenter, 25, announced Instagram on Monday, June 3.

“This project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too. you can preorder it now!”

Carpenter also hinted that she may have something else to share with the fans in the next few days.

“I also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!” she wrote.

Carpenter posted a photo of herself gazing over her left shoulder, which was marked with a lipstick kiss, along with the announcement. In another photo, she displayed her tattoo on her right shoulder, which says "short n' sweet" in cursive.

Carpenter previously teased the release of the album, posting a clip on Instagram on Sunday, June 2, where she strolled towards the camera and kissed the screen, leaving a lipstick mark.

The announcement of the new album comes just after the songstress released her latest single Espresso.