Miley Cyrus sets record straight on feud rumours with mom Tish

Miley Cyrus responds to speculations about estrangement with mom Tish

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on the speculations about her alleged feud with mom Tish Cyrus after she unfollowed her on Instagram.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, May 10th and issued a statement clearing the air on the social media move after she reunited with dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Flowers hitmaker wrote a lengthy note on her Stories, which read, “I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us.”

Miley went on to explain the candid reason behind the sudden unfollow as, “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

The Disney alum also spoke out on mending her previously estranged relationship with dad Billy Ray after he recently posted a picture of the two together.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she continued. “Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

Miley ended the message at a sweet note, saying, “Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”